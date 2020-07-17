YouTube
    New Delhi, July 17: The number of COVID-19 cases touched the 1 million (10 lakh) mark in India.

    According to the data reported by the states until late evening on Thursday suggested that the number of cases had crossed 10,04,000. Some states were yet to report the numbers.

    COVID-19: India surpasses the million mark

    The data is yet to be updated by the Ministry of Health.

    Active COVID cases constitute a third of India's total tally, recovery rate rises to 63.25 percent

    As per the data available on the website of the Health Ministry, there are 33,1146 active cases, while 61,2814 are cured or discharged. The total number of deaths is 24,915 as per the website of the ministry.

    India's journey from half a million to one million has taken 20 days. According to the global data base of the World Health Organisation, more than 34 million people have been infected by the virus so far in the United States, while in the case of Brazil, it stands at 1.92 million. Across the world, 13.37 million people have been infected while 5,80,000 have died due to the virus.

    Friday, July 17, 2020, 7:59 [IST]
