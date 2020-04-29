COVID-19: India set to send retired military doctors, nurses to UAE,Kuwait

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: India has in principle given approval to requests from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to send Indian doctors and paramedics. Kuwait and UAE had both sought medical assistance from India this month to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, it may be recalled that the Indian Air Force had flown a 15 member military rapid response team. Since they were impressed with the response of the rapid response team, another request was made.

In principle, the government has decided to send retired military doctors, nurses and technicians to travel to Kuwait and UAE. The foreign ministry is now working out the modalities on sending the teams. India would also soon receive requests from other Gulf countries. Once the formal request is sent out, then a decision would be taken, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

The report said that the retired doctors, nurses and technicians who are ready to take up this assignment can opt to go to the Gulf countries. It was decided to send in the retired medical staff as India cannot spare serving government doctors at this time as India cannot comprise on the healthcare requirements of India.