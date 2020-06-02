India's fatality rate due to COVID-19 at 2.82%, says Centre

New Delhi, June 02: The Centre on Tuesday said that India's fatality rate due to coronavirus is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world.

"The fatality rate due to COVID-19 in our country is 2.82 per cent and it is one of the lowest in the world. Only 10 per cent of India's population accounts for 50 per cent of India's COVID-19 linked deaths and 73 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

"It is a wrong comparison to look at the total number of COVID-19 cases only and mention that India is seventh in terms of number of cases. Our population should be considered too. 14 countries having a similar population as India have reported 22.5 times more cases and 55.2 times deaths," he added.

Agarwal said that the recovery rate is continuously improving.

"The recovery rate of the nation is continuously improving. A total of 95,527 patients have been cured of COVID-19, 3,708 have recovered in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate is now 48.07 per cent, up from 11.42 per cent on April 15," he said.