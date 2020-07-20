COVID-19: India’s fatality rate drops to 2.5 per cent

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: Even as COVID-19 cases witnessed a massive spike, India's fatality rate is at 2.5 per cent as against the global average of 4.2 per cent.

The case fatality rate was at 2.5 per cent against the global average of 4.2 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 3.7 per cent and Brazil is at 3.8 per cent.

The Health ministry said on Sunday that India's case fatality rate is progressively falling and is one of the lowest in the world. This is due to effective clinical management, the ministry also said.

COVID-19 global death toll now above 6 lakh

Proactive measures such as aggressive testing and timely diagnosis of the central, state and Union territory governments have helped in detecting cases early. Effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well executed standard of care protocol has ensured high rate of recovery among the Covid patients, the ministry also said.

Meanwhile the daily cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 40,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak on Sunday. The national tally of infections has now gone past the 1.1 million mark with 100,000 cases being reported in three days.

India reported 40,118 cases and 675 deaths on Sunday. The national tally stood at 1,116,597, while the death toll is at 27,487.

Nearly half the news cases came from Maharashtra (9,518), Tamil Nadu (4,979) and Andhra Pradesh (5,041). Uttar Pradesh (2,211 new cases), West Bengal (2,278), Bihar (1,412), Rajasthan (934) and Jammu and Kashmir (701) reported record single-day case spikes on Sunday.

Delhi reported 1,211 cases, while Karnataka witnessed 4,120 and Telangana 1,296 according to the bulletins released by the states. Meanwhile the number of recovered patients stood at 700,000. The recovery rate is at 62.7 per cent.