COVID-19: India reports 13,052 new cases

New Delhi, Jan 31: With 13,052 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India''s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The national recovery rate has climbed to 96.99 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,274 with 127 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,23,125. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

There are 1,68,784 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,65,88,372 samples have been tested up to January 30 with 7,50,964 samples being tested on Saturday.