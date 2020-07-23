COVID-19: India registers 45,720 fresh cases, 1,129 deaths, tally crosses 12 lakh

New Delhi, July 23: India on Thursday registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths, taking the tally o 12,38,635 and deaths at 29,861. The number of active cases stand at 4,26,167, according to health ministry.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continue to be the top worst-affected states by the pandemic, though the number of daily cases has started falling in Delhi.

The Delhi government has decided to conduct sero-surveys every month to formulate better policies for tackling Covid-19 in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the city government analysed the results of the latest sero-survey which showed that 23 per cent of the people here had exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Interacting with reporters, he also said that the next survey will be conducted from August 1-5.

The minister reiterated that there is "transmission in the community" here and around 25 per cent of people have got infected and recovered in Delhi. But it is a technical term and only the Centre can take a decision to declare it, he said.

"The results of the sero-survey conducted from June 27-July 10 came out yesterday, and it shows that nearly one-fourth of people had developed anti-bodies, meaning they had got infected and recovered. Most of these people who were sampled did not know that they were infected earlier," Jain told reporters.

The Delhi government has now decided to conduct sero-surveys every month to find greater percentage of such people who had got infected and recovered, so as to formulate better policies for tackling COVID-19, he said.

Global tally has climbed to 1.51 crore while the death toll has gone up to 6.23 lakh.

United States has recorded nearly 40 lakh coronavirus cases so far while the death toll in the worst-hit nation has climbed up to 1.43 lakh.

Brazil, which is the second worst-hit nation after US, has recorded 22 lakh coronavirus cases with nearly 83,000 people dead.