COVID-19: India registers 45,720 fresh cases, 1,129 deaths, tally crosses 12 lakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 23: India on Thursday registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths, taking the tally o 12,38,635 and deaths at 29,861. The number of active cases stand at 4,26,167, according to health ministry.

Sonu Punjaban gets 24 years in jail for trafficking minor| Oneindia News

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 12,38,635. Of this, 4,26,167 are active cases in the country, while 7,82,606 people have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals, said the health ministry bulletin.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continue to be the top worst-affected states by the pandemic, though the number of daily cases has started falling in Delhi.Thus 63.18 per cent people have recovered so far

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 1,129 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 518 are from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Maharashtra, 65 from Andhra Pradesh,?55 from Karnataka, 39 from West Bengal, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 28 from Gujarat, 14 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir

Telangana and Jharkhand have reported nine fatalities each followed by Haryana with eight deaths, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan six each, Odisha five, Goa and Uttarakhand two each while Kerala, Puducherry, Tripura and Chandigarh have registered a fatality each.

Global tally has climbed to 1.51 crore while the death toll has gone up to 6.23 lakh.

United States has recorded nearly 40 lakh coronavirus cases so far while the death toll in the worst-hit nation has climbed up to 1.43 lakh.

Brazil, which is the second worst-hit nation after US, has recorded 22 lakh coronavirus cases with nearly 83,000 people dead.