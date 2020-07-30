COVID-19: India records 1 million recoveries in 150 days

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: The number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in India crossed 1 million on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,019,297 people of the total 1,582,730 infected across the country recovered from the disease. The death toll stood at 33,236. As of Wednesday, there were 528,459 active cases in the country.

The data relating to those who have recovered is a positive sign and highlights the ability of the health care systems in the country.

It took 150 days to reach the 1 million recovery mark. The first 250,000 recoveries came in 114 days. Interestingly the next quarter of a million recoveries took place just in 17 days. It took 11 days for the next 750,000 recoveries and the latest quarter of a million took place just in 8 days.

Maharashtra with 400,651 recorded the highest number of recoveries. Tamil Nadu with 234,114 recoveries stands second in this list. While both these states account for 48.5 per cent of all the cases in the country, they also recorded 53 per cent of all the recoveries.