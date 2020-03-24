COVID-19: India has tremendous capacity, must take aggressive action says WHO

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: Dr Michael J Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation said that India has tremendous capacities. India had in the past led the world in eradicating two silent killers, Small Pox and Polio, he also said.

While calling on India to aggressively fight coronavirus, he said that the future of the virus will depend largely on what happens in densely populated countries like India. "India led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities, all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilised, Ryan also said.

"India like China is hugely populated and future of #COVID19 to a greater extent will be determined by what happens in densely populated large countries. It is really important that India continues to take aggressive action at the public health level," he further added.

On Monday, the number of positive cases in India climbed to 468 with the death toll at 9.

The government has announced a complete lockdown in 30 states covering 548 districts.