COVID-19: India crosses crucial milestone of 10 lakh tests a day

New Delhi, Aug 22: Keeping its commitment of exponentially increasing daily COVID-19 tests, India has crossed a significant milestone of testing more than 10 lakh samples in a day, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore, Union Health Ministry said.

As has been reported from states and UTs that have pushed ahead with aggressive testing, there is a commensurate decline in the positivity rate, it said.

"Although higher number of tests will initially lead to a rise in the positivity rate, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, efficient tracking, and timely effective and clinical management," the ministry said.

Of the total of 10,23,836 samples tested on Friday, around 3.8 lakh samples were tested through rapid antigen tests, sources said.

The cumulative tests conducted so far have reached 3,44,91,073 of which around 28 percent samples were tested through rapid antigen tests, sources said.

"In a testament to the determined, focussed, consistent and coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state and UT governments, India has conducted 1 million tests in a span of 24 hours. With 10,23,836 tests done on Friday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily,"' the ministry said.

Combined with enhanced testing, policy decisions of the Centre, states and UTs have facilitated easy testing across the country. This has boosted the daily testing capacity, it said.

Enhanced diagnostic lab network has also led to this achievement, the ministry said, adding that as on date the country has a strong network of 1,511 labs, comprising 983 in the government sector and 528 private labs.

With a record single-day spike of 69,874 infections, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.