  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: In further curbs, India suspends flights from Afghanistan,Philippines, Malaysia

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: India has imposed further curbs on incoming flights in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak.

    The Director General of Civil Aviation said that no flights will come in from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia starting Tuesday. Restrictions are temporary and will be force till March 31, the order said. The order would be reviewed periodically.

    COVID-19: In further curbs, India suspends flights from Afghanistan,Philippines, Malaysia
    Representational Image

    DGCA chief, Arun Kumar said that all scheduled Indian and foreign airlines engaged in international air transportation to and from India are therefore directed to follow the advisory and not carry any passenger in violation thereof.

    Fight corona better: Know about India's testing strategy

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

      On Monday, flights between India and European countries were suspended until March 31.

      "Travel of passengers from the member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom, is prohibited with effect from March 18, 2020. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on March 18, 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," the advisory issued on Monday read.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus indian airlines suspended dgca

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X