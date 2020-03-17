COVID-19: In further curbs, India suspends flights from Afghanistan,Philippines, Malaysia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: India has imposed further curbs on incoming flights in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The Director General of Civil Aviation said that no flights will come in from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia starting Tuesday. Restrictions are temporary and will be force till March 31, the order said. The order would be reviewed periodically.

DGCA chief, Arun Kumar said that all scheduled Indian and foreign airlines engaged in international air transportation to and from India are therefore directed to follow the advisory and not carry any passenger in violation thereof.

Fight corona better: Know about India's testing strategy

On Monday, flights between India and European countries were suspended until March 31.

"Travel of passengers from the member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom, is prohibited with effect from March 18, 2020. No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on March 18, 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," the advisory issued on Monday read.