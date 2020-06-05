COVID-19: If similar spike continues, India will surpass Italy’s tally in two days

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: On Thursday India saw 9,304 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike so far. This took the total number of cases in the country to 2,16,919.

If this trend were to continue, then India will overtake Italy in terms of coronavirus cases in the next two days. Italy's current tally is at 2,33,836. If the same spike continues, then India would add 18,000 cases in the next days, which would take the tally to 2,34,919.

The Ministry of Health data says that there are in all 11,0960 active cases, while the number in terms of those cured stands at 1,09,461.

India, when compared to Italy has done much better in terms of fatalities. The current number of fatalities stands at 6,348, in comparison to the 33,689 in Italy.

In terms of the global tally, the US still is the highest at 1,924,051 cases and 110,173 deaths. Second on the list is Brazil with 615,870 cases and 34,039 deaths.

In India, currently, 8,944 are in critical condition. The deaths per million in India stands at 5. India is also conducted 164 tests per million population. India has conducted 4,242,718 so far.