  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: If similar spike continues, India will surpass Italy’s tally in two days

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: On Thursday India saw 9,304 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single day spike so far. This took the total number of cases in the country to 2,16,919.

    COVID-19: If similar spike continues, India will surpass Italy’s tally in two days

    If this trend were to continue, then India will overtake Italy in terms of coronavirus cases in the next two days. Italy's current tally is at 2,33,836. If the same spike continues, then India would add 18,000 cases in the next days, which would take the tally to 2,34,919.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records new spike in COVID-19 with over 9,000 cases in a day

    The Ministry of Health data says that there are in all 11,0960 active cases, while the number in terms of those cured stands at 1,09,461.

    India, when compared to Italy has done much better ini terms of fatalities. The current number of fatalities stands at 6,348, in comparison to the 33,689 in Italy.

    In terms of the global tally, the US still is the highest at 1,924,051 cases and 110,173 deaths. Second on the list is Brazil with 615,870 cases and 34,039 deaths.

    In India, currently 8,944 are in a critical condition. The deaths per million in India stands at 5. India is also conducted 164 tests per million population. India has conducted 4,242,718 so far.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus italy death toll

    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue