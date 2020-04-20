  • search
    COVID-19: How Indian Army is planning to handle personnel rejoining from leave

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Army has issued a set of instructions for personnel rejoining from leave, temporary duty, courses to ensure any potential spread of the disease is contained among forces.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    All personnel in the Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID hospital), the Army has said.

    Those who have completed a 14-day quarantine period will fall under 'Green' category. Others who need to undergo a 14-day quarantine period are classified under 'Yellow' category. Those symptomatic who require isolation and further treatment in a COVID-19 hospital fall under the 'Red' category.

    "Broad Modalities/Guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from Leave/Temporary Duty/Courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units," the Indian Army was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Personnel will rejoin only on receipt of specific instructions from units or formations that has granted leave or temporary duty.

    According to the Indian Army, any individual whose leave station is within 500 km of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only.

    Individuals in hotspots/containment zones will follow strict 'no movement' till the areas are de-notified as containment zones. The leave granting authorities will decide on the use of the exception of areas officially declared as 'hotspots, containment zones' by the central/state government.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 17:48 [IST]
