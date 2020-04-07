COVID-19: How doctor-turned-politicians in India bringing ray of hope among people

New Delhi, Apr 07: While the country is fighting against the outbreak of coronavirus that claimed hundreds of lives in India, there are several people who are seen blaming the Centre and state governments for not acting on time to curb the pandemic outbreak.

But, little did they know that there are several doctor-turned-politicians in the government.

Taking Sanjay Jaiswal, the Bihar BJP president as an example, he can be seen receiving calls from those seeking medical advice. Meanwhile, he also field calls from his party workers and top leaders in Delhi.

Another doctor-turned-politician is Anil Jain, who is also the BJP general secretary, is seen monitoring the situation on the ground in Haryana and Chandigarh. A consultant surgeon with the Apollo Group, this politician is seen not practicing medicine after he took oath as an MP.

However, with respect to coronavirus pandemic, this Rajya Sabha MP said that he too has recieving calls to seek his advice.

Jain further went on to say that he is focusing on logistics on the ground to ensure hospitals have supplies and patients are being looked after.

Also, former minister and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma is focusing on the hospital chain that he runs near the national capital. There are several reports claiming that he too was examining patients at the hospital.

Nonetheless, Bhutan Prime Minister, Lotay Tshering is well-known for practicing medicine on weekends.

With these doctor-turned-politicians around, one should calmly understand the situation and follow the steps that are imposed by the government to fight the outbreak of coronavirus.