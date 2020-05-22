  • search
    COVID-19 hit 93 million urban workers in five sectors says GoM report

    New Delhi, May 22: The five major sectors to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic-manufacturing, construction, trade, tourism and hospitality. At least 93 million urban informal workers in these sectors have been hit the hardest, according to an informal Group of Ministers headed by Labour Minister, Thwarchand Gehlot.

    Among the suggestions that were submitted to the Prime Minister's Office last week, the GoM sought for a database of the workers, a job card for every migrant worker returning to their village and a tweaking of the rural employment guarantee scheme that allows work in a private factory or a construction site with the employer paying wages above the MNREGA wage component, which will continue to be paid by the government. Further it also sought for an application named Kaushal which would allow workers to register for skill development courses and also reach out to potential employers.

    Govt to soon start pan-India helpline number for migrant workers

    Hindustan Times says that the report also emphasised on the need for confidence building measures to bring back the migrants to the cities. The measure could include scholarship for their children, access to anganwadis and training and ups killing. All migrant workers should be automatically enrolled in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the report further noted.

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 9:06 [IST]
