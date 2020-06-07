COVID-19: Heritage sites to open from June 8

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 07: The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of 820 centrally protected monuments under the Archeological Survey of India which has places of worship from June 8, Minister Prahlad Patel said.

    The ministry said that as per the instructions of the ministry of home affairs, the culture ministry has decided to open only those monuments among the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments, where religious worship takes place such as Nila Mosque at Hauz Khas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area, Lal Gumbad in Delhi.

    He said that all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the health ministry will be followed by the monument authorities.

    There are 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

    Sources said that wearing masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors. "Today, the Culture Ministry has approved the opening of 820 of its living monuments under the ASI from June 8. All protocols issued by the MHA and the Health ministry will be followed," Patel tweeted.

