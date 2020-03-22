  • search
    COVID-19: Govt offices to remain shut in Chhattisgarh till March 31

    Raipur, Mar 22: In a major decision aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, shut till March 31, officials said.

    Operations of buses in all urban areas have also been suspended till March 29, they said.

    So far, one confirmed case of coronavirus has been detected in the state, where schools, colleges, universities, anganwadis, public libraries, swimming pools, cinema halls, multiplexes, water parks, malls, coaching centres, clubs, beauty parlour, spa and gyms, have been shut.

    "The General Administration Department has issued a directive regarding closure of all government offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, till March 31," an official statement here said.

    During this period, all the secretaries and department heads at the state-level will make necessary arrangements at their residence and carry out official work, it added.

    Operations of all officesat the district and divisionallevel, barring the offices of divisional commissioners, collectors, Inspector General of Police (IGPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), health services, fire brigade and other emergency services along with hospitals, should be suspended for ensuring health facilities and maintaining law and order, the statement said.

    Common citizens should be discouraged to visit those offices which will remain functioning, it said.

    The statement said that the government has suspended the operations of city buses in all urban areas till March 29.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 7:06 [IST]
