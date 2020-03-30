COVID-19: Govt issues advisory for aged people

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 30: Stating that the course of COVID-19 tends to be more severe in the case of the elderly population, resulting in higher mortality, the Union Health Ministry has issued a health advisory, listing some 'dos' and 'don'ts' for reducing the transmission of the virus among the aged section.

The advisory said globally, COVID-19 has impacted several lives and is steadily increasing its reach. While the Indian government has taken stringent actions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a nationwide lockdown, it is also critical for each one of us to follow the protocols and take necessary measures and precautions to break the chain of transmission of the disease, it added.

"Elderly people are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and body reserves, as well as multiple associated comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. "Also, course of disease tends to be more severe in case of elderlies, resulting in higher mortality," the advisory stated.

The ministry advised the elderly people to wash their hands and face at regular intervals with soap, stay at home, avoid meeting visitors at home and if such a meeting is essential, maintain a distance of at least one metre. It asked them to ensure proper nutrition through home-cooked, fresh, hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.

DO's

1. Stay at home. Avoid meeting visitors at home. If meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one meter.

2. Wash your hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water.

3. Sneeze and cough either into your elbow or into tissue paper / handkerchief .

After coughing or sneezing dispose of the tissue paper/ wash your handkerchief.

4. Ensure proper nutrition through home cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.

5. Exercise and meditate.

6. Take your daily prescribed medicines regularly.

7. Talk to your family members (not staying with you), relatives, friends via call or video conferencing, take help from family members if needed

8. Postpone your elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement

9. Clean the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly.

10.Monitor your health. If you develop fever, cough and/or breathing difficulty immediately contact nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered

DON'Ts

1. Do not cough or sneeze into your bare hands or without covering your face.

2. Don't go near your contacts if you are suffering from fever and cough.

3. Don't touch your eyes, face, nose and tongue.

4. Don't go near affected/ sick people .

5. Don't self-medicate.

6. Don't shake hands or hug your friends and near ones.

7. Do not go to hospital for routine checkup or follow up. As far as possible make

tele-consultation with your healthcare provider.

8. Don't go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places.

9. Don't go out unless it is absolutely essential.