COVID-19: Govt bans export of alcohol-based sanitisers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 06: The government on Wednesday banned exports of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to boost its availability in the domestic market amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports," said the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Sanitisers are used as disinfectant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.