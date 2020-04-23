  • search
    COVID-19: Govt acted on our suggestions in a miserly manner says Sonia Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: The government acted on our suggestions regarding coronavirus only partially, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi said.

    At a meeting of the party's highest decision making body, the Congress Working Committee, she said that the large-heartedness and alacrity from the central government is conspicuous by its absence.

    Since our meeting three weeks ago, the pandemic has increased disturbingly both in spread and speed. I offered our constructive cooperation and suggestions, but they have been acted upon only partially, Sonia also said.

    Human trials of Coronavirus 'ChAdOx1' vaccine begins today: Here's how it works?

    She also said that certain sections of society, like farm, labourers and migrant labourers are facing hardship. The same could be said about the construction workers and those in the organised sector, she also said. Trade and commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt, she also said.

    We have repeatedly urged the PM that there is no alternative to testing, trace and quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply.

    The PPE kits number and quality is poor, she further added.

