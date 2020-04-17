  • search
    COVID-19: Google Doodle thanks all teachers and child care workers

    New Delhi, Apr 17: The search engine giant Google on Friday has paid tribute to teachers and childcare workers who are working under tough conditions amid the novel coronavirus outbreak with a doodle.

    The special logo represents an animated scenario that depicts a teacher conducting online classes for students amid the global pandemic.

    Today's doodle features a heart emoji for teachers and people who take care of children. As you hover over the illustration, the message "To all teachers and childcare workers, thank you" pops up.

    As the deadly virus whose epicentre was Wuhan in China continues to ravage lives around the world with more than 2 million cases confirmed, millions of people are self-quarantining and isolating at home following several countries imposing lockdown to check the virus' spread.

    People across the world are working from home while schools and colleges are shut as well. In the meantime, several educational institutions are conducting online classes so that students can continue with their studies.

    "This week, we're beginning a series of Doodles to recognise the many people responding to COVID-19 from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," Google said in an official statement.

    The California-based multinational technology company said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines."

      The doodle series has shown gratitude towards those working in emergency services, sanitation services, farmers, doctor, nurses and medical workers so far.

      On Thursday, Google doodle thanked food service workers for their tireless efforts across the world at the time of coronavirus pandemic with the tagline, "Thank You: Food Service Workers".

      The Google doodle series started on April 6 started with thanking public health workers and the scientific community.

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
