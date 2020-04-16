COVID-19: Google Doodle thanks all food service workers

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 16: Google on Thursday has paid tribute to food service workers operating under tough conditions amid the novel coronavirus outbreak with a doodle.

Today's doodle features a heart emoji for food-service professionals. As you hover over the illustration, the message "To all food workers, thank you" pops up.

As the deadly virus whose epicentre was Wuhan in China continues to ravage lives around the world with more than 2 million cases confirmed, millions of people are self-quarantining and isolating at home following several countries imposing lockdown to check the virus' spread.

Only people providing essential services like food industry workers, doctors, nurses, police personnel, grocery vendors, and farmers are allowed to step out.

The search engine giant Google is honouring those heroes with a series of appreciation doodles.

"This week, we're beginning a series of Doodles to recognise the many people responding to COVID-19 from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," Google said in an official statement.

The California-based multinational technology company said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines."

The doodle series has shown gratitude towards those working in emergency services, sanitation services, farmers, doctor, nurses and medical workers so far.

On Wednesday, Google doodle thanked those working in the packaging, shipping and delivery sector.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak worldwide with millions of cooks, servers and bartenders losing their jobs.

The National Restaurant Association estimates the outbreak will cost the food industry $225 billion.