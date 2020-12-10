YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Gennova Biopharmaceuticals gets conditional nod for human trials of its vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted conditional permission for phases 1 and 2 human clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in collaboration with HDT, USA, officials said.

    The recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19, which deliberated upon the proposal submitted by the firm for grant of permission to conduct phases 1 and 2 clinical trials along with animal toxicity study data, has been approved by DCGI.

    COVID-19: Gennova Biopharmaceuticals gets conditional nod for human trials of its vaccine

    "After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trial subject to the condition that the interim results of phase 1 study shall be submitted to the committee before proceeding to the next phase," the SEC recommendations stated.

    Covaxin vaccine to be available in first quarter of next year: Bharat Biotech

    The Department of Biotechnology had earlier said it has provided seed funding for the development of Gennova''s novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X