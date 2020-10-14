COVID-19: From schools to swimming pools, list of relaxations expected from October 15

Few Covid-19 reinfection cases identified, two in Mumbai, one in Ahmedabad: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 14: India is all set to reopen further from Thursday as schools, cinema halls, multiplexes, entertainment parks, swimming pools, all outside containment zones, will reopen with strict COVID-19 norms in place.

In its guidelines for the fifth phase of nationwide unlock, on September 30, the Union home ministry had given permission for these places to reopen from October 15.

However, it can be seen that schools had reopened partially, on voluntary basis for class 9-12 on September 21 during Unlock 4, other places were not allowed to open.

While the Centre has approved phase-wise reopening of schools, final decision will be taken by state governments. While most states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have decided not to reopen schools for now, others like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have announced reopening of schools--October 15 in Punjab and October 19 in Uttar Pradesh.

Cinema halls and multiplexes can reopen with 50 per cent occupancy with adequate physical distancing while seating. Seats which are not to be occupied, shall have to be marked as such. Show timings shall be staggered and digital payment modes will be encouraged.

Also, it is reportedly said that sufficient number of ticket counters will be opened and advance booking allowed to prevent crowding. Only packaged food and beverages will be allowed.

Taking entertainment parks into consideration, cleaning and sanitisation of frequently touches surfaces, open spaces and work areas would be done before the parks open and after they close for the day, as well as at other appropriate times.

The SOPs for reopening swimming pools, as released by the sports ministry, state a maximum of only 20 swimmers can train during a session in an Olympic-sized pool. While swimmers have been directed to submit 'obligatory self-declaration,' residential trainees will have to submit a mandatory COVID-19 negative report.

Each training centre will have a COVID-19 task force to guide and monitor trainees, coaches and staff.