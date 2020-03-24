COVID-19: FIR against masjid trustees for violating govt norms

  • search
    Mumbai, Mar 24: Police on Monday registered an FIR against the trustees of a masjid where up to 150 people were found offering namaz in violation of government orders issued to check the spread of the coronavirus.

    The JJ police registered the FIR against the trustees of Sunni Shafi Masjid here.

    According to an official, on Monday afternoon the police got information that 100-150 people were offering namaz inside the masjid despite orders issued under CrPC section 144 banning assembly of people in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

    The orders cover all religions places.

    Soon, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Avinash Dharmadhikari reached the masjid and asked the devotees to leave the place.

    Later, the police registered the FIR against Masjid trustees, including Majal Badwan Kuni, under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and also relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

    Dharmadhikari said, "We have registered the FIR but no arrests have been made so far. An investigation is underway.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
