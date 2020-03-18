COVID-19: Entry of foreign tourists barred in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Mar 18: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tu barred foreign tourists from entering the Union Territory as a precautionary measure in view of coronavirus outbreak.

"Advisor to the Lt. Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan has issued necessary orders in this regard.

Secretary Tourism, Director Tourism and DCs have been asked to ensure implementation of the order with immediate effect," an official spokesman said.