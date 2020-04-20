  • search
    COVID-19 doubling rate improves to 7.5 days post lockdown: Govt

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India has now improved to 7.5 days from 3.4 days before the lockdown was enforced, the government said on Monday.

    Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare

    "India's doubling rate before the lockdown was 3.4 days. It has now improved to 7.5 days. As per data on April 19, in 18 states, the rate is better than the national average," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said at a daily briefing here.

    Aggarwal informed that various states and UTs have a doubling rate of less than 20 days.

    "Delhi has doubling rate of 8.5 days, Karnataka 9.2 days, Telangana 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh 10.6 days, Jammu and Kashmir 11.5 days, Punjab 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh -- 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu 14 days and Bihar 16.4 days," he said.

    He further informed that many states and UTs have a doubling rate of 20 to 30 days.

    "Andaman and Nicobar 20.1 days, Haryana 21 days, Himachal Pradesh 24.5 days, Chandigarh 25.4 days, Assam 25.8 days, Uttarakhand 26.6 days and Ladakh 26.6 days," Agarwal said.

    Odisha and Kerala have a doubling rate of more than 30 days, he added.

    Agarwal stated that Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any COVID-19 case in the last 28 days.

    "The number of districts where no case has been reported in the last 14 days has increased to 59 in 23 states and UTs. Goa is now COVID-19 free," he said.

    "Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any Covid-19 case in the last 28 days. The number of districts where no case has been reported in last 14 days has increased to 59. Goa is now Covid-free," Agarwal said.

    Raman Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) who also addressed the briefing said 80 per cent of coronavirus patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
