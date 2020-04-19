COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone equally, irrespective of faith, colour or caste.

"COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," PM Modi said in a post on LinkedIn.

"Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience," the prime minister added.

"Every crisis brings with it an opportunity. COVID-19 is no different. Let us evaluate what might be the new opportunities/growth areas that would emerge now. Rather than playing catch up, India must be ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world. Let us think about how our people, our skills sets, our core capabilities can be used in doing so," Modi said.

The next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application, the PM said.

Life in the era of COVID-19: PM Modi blogs on LinkedIn

"They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind," he said.

The Muslim sect Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin is under fire after it became a hotspot after thousands of its members were found infected with COVID-19.

A Muslim group later approached the Supreme Court, seeking to stop sections of the media from allegedly giving a communal colour to reportage on COVID-19 cases linked to the event held in Nizamuddin.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 15,712, which includes 507 deaths, the Health Ministry said today, adding that 1,334 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.