COVID-19: Delivery of newspapers, magazines prohibited in Maharashtra

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Apr 18: The Maharashtra government on Saturday said door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines was prohibited as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government issuedconsolidated guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic and gave details about the services which will be partially resumed from April 20.

Although the print mediahas been exempted from the lockdown from April 20 onwards, door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will be prohibited, given the extent of the spread, the government stated.