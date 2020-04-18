  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Delivery of newspapers, magazines prohibited in Maharashtra

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 18: The Maharashtra government on Saturday said door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines was prohibited as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The state government issuedconsolidated guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic and gave details about the services which will be partially resumed from April 20.

    Although the print mediahas been exempted from the lockdown from April 20 onwards, door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will be prohibited, given the extent of the spread, the government stated.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X