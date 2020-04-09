COVID-19: Delhi University postpones practical, written exams

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Delhi University on Thursday postponed practical and written exams till further notice.

In a notification, it said the datesheets issued in the regard stand withdrawn and fresh dates will be notified soon. The varsity has postponed exams of School of Open Learning, regular colleges and Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB). The university is shut till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 430 are related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March, they said.

With three more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 12. Out of the total cases, 25 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.