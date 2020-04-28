  • search
    Can India win the fight against COVID-19? These 15 "high case load" places are crucial

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 28: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has identified 15 places including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad as "high case load" and said India's success in battling COVID-19 is dependent on them.

    Representational Image

    Out of these 15, seven districts show particularly high case volumes, like Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Delhi. Other high case load places that are "critical" in the battle against COVID-19 include -- Vadodara (Gujarat), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Thane (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Surat (Gujarat).

    "These 15 districts are critical in our battle against #Covid_19 Of them 7 show particularly high case volumes. India's success in battling COVID-19 is dependent on them. We must aggressively monitor, contain, test, treat in these districts! We must win here," Kant said in a tweet.

    India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 29,000 people in the country.

    More than 900 people have died due to the deadly virus. The government had on March 29 constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

    Kant, heads the Empowered Group (EG 6) on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations.

