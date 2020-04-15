COVID-19 deaths touch 392 as cases near 12,000 mark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: In the highest ever jump till date, India over the last 24 hours reported 1,173 new cases of the coronavirus as the death toll increased to 392 and the number of cases inched closer to the 12,000-mark.

India has registered a total of 11,933 cases till date, of which 10,197 are active and 1,343 are cured or discharged.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 2687 cases and 178 deaths. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh which has reported 53 deaths due to COVID-19.

At least 30 deaths each have reported in Delhi and Gujarat. Telangana is placed fifth with 18 coronavirus fatalities. Besides this, 13 people have lost their lives in Punjab, while 12 have succumbed to death due to the pandemic in Tamil Nadu.

Coronavirus: Govt declares 170 districts hotspots, 207 as non-hotspots

Among other states, 11 deaths each have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Nine, seven and four fatalities have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

Kerela, Rajasthan, and Haryana have recorded three deaths each due to the outbreak, while two COVID-19 patients have died in Jharkhand. One death each have been recorded in Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Meghalaya.

The government today issued new guidelines for phase 2 of the coronavirus lockdown, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended it till May 3.