  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 deaths touch 392 as cases near 12,000 mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: In the highest ever jump till date, India over the last 24 hours reported 1,173 new cases of the coronavirus as the death toll increased to 392 and the number of cases inched closer to the 12,000-mark.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    India has registered a total of 11,933 cases till date, of which 10,197 are active and 1,343 are cured or discharged.

    Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 2687 cases and 178 deaths. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh which has reported 53 deaths due to COVID-19.

    At least 30 deaths each have reported in Delhi and Gujarat. Telangana is placed fifth with 18 coronavirus fatalities. Besides this, 13 people have lost their lives in Punjab, while 12 have succumbed to death due to the pandemic in Tamil Nadu.

    Coronavirus: Govt declares 170 districts hotspots, 207 as non-hotspots

    Among other states, 11 deaths each have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Nine, seven and four fatalities have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

    Kerela, Rajasthan, and Haryana have recorded three deaths each due to the outbreak, while two COVID-19 patients have died in Jharkhand. One death each have been recorded in Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Meghalaya.

    The government today issued new guidelines for phase 2 of the coronavirus lockdown, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended it till May 3.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X