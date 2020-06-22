COVID-19 death toll in J&K rises to 84

Srinagar, June 22: A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive patient has died in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll due to the disease to 84 in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

The patient, hailing from south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes. He died at the SMHS hospital here on Sunday night, the officials said.

"His COVID-19 test results came positive on Monday morning," they added.

