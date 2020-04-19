COVID-19 curbs will change nature of jobs, disrupt supply chain: Niti Aayog CEO

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant said that India's supply chain will get massively disrupted in wake of the nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic has created a unique challenge, which is complex and unpredictable. How do we skill our people for new kinds of jobs. We are heading into a totally new world and we need new courses in our IITs, engineering and educational institutions as they are outdated with their curriculums, he also said.

He was speaking at a video conference on COVID-19 and Future of Work. During the conference, World Bank country director Junaid Ahmed said that change was already happening, This started with the shock of climate change and how that has changed the economy worldwide. A decade ago, we thought that climate change would have a devastating impact on developing countries. India has put in so much resources in creating renewable energy and shifting its nature of energy.

What the virus has done is that it as created another shock and continued to put on the path of change. For me, it is acceleration of that change. We do not go back to the worlds it was. We go forward in terms of continuing to adapt to new realities, he also said.