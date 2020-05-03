  • search
    COVID-19: CRPF worst hit paramilitary force

    New Delhi, May 03: The number of positive cases in the Delhi based battalion of the CRPF has risen to 135.

    COVID-19: CRPF worst hit paramilitary force

    These numbers show that the CRPF is the worst affected among the paramilitary forces due to the coronavirus. The 31st battalion of the CRPF based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III of the national capital was sealed after a huge number of cases were reported.

    CRPF reports 136 coronavirus cases; 17 BSF personnel also infected

    A senior official said that 135 troopers of the battalion have tested positive for the virus. In all 480 samples have been taken from the unit and the results of 22 are awaited.

    Sources tell OneIndia that most of them would be cured as the infected troopers are asymptomatic. Those infected have been admitted to an isolation facility of the Delhi government at Mandoli.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 9:08 [IST]
