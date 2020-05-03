COVID-19: CRPF worst hit paramilitary force

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: The number of positive cases in the Delhi based battalion of the CRPF has risen to 135.

These numbers show that the CRPF is the worst affected among the paramilitary forces due to the coronavirus. The 31st battalion of the CRPF based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III of the national capital was sealed after a huge number of cases were reported.

A senior official said that 135 troopers of the battalion have tested positive for the virus. In all 480 samples have been taken from the unit and the results of 22 are awaited.

Sources tell OneIndia that most of them would be cured as the infected troopers are asymptomatic. Those infected have been admitted to an isolation facility of the Delhi government at Mandoli.