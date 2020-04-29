  • search
Coronavirus
    COVID-19: CRPF battalion sealed after personnel dies in Delhi

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The death of s 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died of coronavirus on Tuesday in Delhi has set alarm bells ringing in the largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

    Representational Image

    This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

    The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus.

    "The personnel died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. He was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi," a senior official said.

    The battalion has so far seen 46 CRPF personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. The results of 257 others are awaited. An entire battalion of nearly 1,100, meanwhile, has been quarantined and sealed.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the trooper's demise.

    "I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Bahadur Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ikram Hussain. He fought heroically with the coronavirus epidemic until the end. His contribution to the service and internal security of the country inspires all of us," Shah wrote in a tweet.

    The CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and it is designated as the lead internal security force apart from the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist duties in the Kashmir valley.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
