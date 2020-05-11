  • search
    COVID-19 crisis should not reach villages of India: PM Modi tells CMs

    New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual meet with Chief Ministers on Monday lauded the states for their efforts in fighting the novel coronavirus and said that now the challenge is to not let the coronavirus crisis reach the villages of India.

    In his beginning address to the chief ministers, PM Modi said, "There is global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and Govt of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard. Let us stay the course as we move forward together."

    "We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level," said PM Modi.

    "Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In coming days, this process will further gather steam. We must realise that fight against COVID19 has to be more focused now," Modi further said.

    "We also have to ensure that rural India remains free from this crisis," the prime minister urged chief ministers.

