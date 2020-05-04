COVID-19 crisis: Kerala opens six places to enable its residents return from other states

Thiruvananthapuram, May 04: Kerala has opened its borders at six places for its residence stranded in other states due to coronavirus lockdown to return to their native.

The stranded Kerala residents can enter the state through border check-posts at Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod.

On Sunday, NORKA (Non Resident Keralites Affairs) department had said that at least 1.5 lakh Keralites from other states had registered to return after the Centre opens inter- state borders. As per the state government order, it has directed the district administration to ensure a facility at each designated entry points to accommodate at least 500 persons at a time and enough parking space for the vehicles near the borders.

"We have already set up 60 counters to receive the Keralites coming from the other side of the border. We will set up more if required. As of now, school teachers are helping at us the help-desks and police, health and revenue officials are also here," Kasaragod district collector D Sajith Babu told reporters.

He said the district administration would ensure that everyone maintains social distancing and discouraged those who reach the border without registering with NORKA. He said those who have registered with the NORKA will have a vehicle pass and the persons will be medically examined at the border.

At least 20,869 from Maharashtra have registered with NORKA to return to the state. The state government had earlier said that those who returned from other states will be medically examined at the borders and those who are symptomatic will be isolated and quarantined.

The government has also said that those who do not have any symptoms will also have to undergo the mandatory quarantine period of 28 days once they enter the border.

In a relief to Kerala, no new cases were reported from the state on Sunday while one person was cured. Till now 499 persons were affected in the state while three deaths were also reported.

Kerala has currently 95 people s under treatment for the deadly coronavirus and cured 401 people of COVID-19.