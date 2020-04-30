COVID-19 crisis: Kerala Governor gives nod to govt for temporary salary cuts to its employees

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 30: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has signed an ordinance brought by the state government to overcome a high court verdict and cut the salary of government employees to fund the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Earlier, Congress and the BJP had urged the Governor not to give his nod to the ordinance. The Opposition said that Kerala government was taking revenge on its employees after it suffered a serious setback in the court.

According to reports, it is said that the state government was forced to bring the ordinance after the Kerala High Court stayed its order to slash employees' salaries for six days every month for the next five months. Through this, the government is planning to save Rs 2,000 crore.

Welcoming the Governor's decision, state finance minister Thomas Issac said, "It is sad that a big controversy was created over this. It should have been avoided at this juncture. Opposition also provoked employees' outfits."

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "All are undergoing a difficult situation. So it is natural that employees will also be a part of the process. We have deducted 30 per cent salaries of ministers, MLAs, board chairmen and others for one year."

However, the minister made it clear that 25 per cent of the salary would not be deferred and the state government would go ahead with its initial six-day cut plan.

Meanwhile, the employees' outfits said that they would move the Supreme Court against the ordinance.