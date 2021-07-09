India reports 43,393 new COVID19 cases in 24 hours; 5.4 per cent lower than yesterday

In PM’s first meeting with new ministers, a word about those who quit and a warning about COVID-19

Veena George faces biggest test of her tenure as Kerala now reels under two epidemics: COVID-19 and Zika

COVID-19 most likely of natural origin, not leaked from lab: Study

Uttar Pradesh reports first case of Kappa COVID-19 variant, patient dies: All you need to know

COVID-19 crisis: Delhi administration shuts Gaffar, Maiwala market for 48 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 09: In what comes as a recent development, Naiwala Market and Gaffar Market, one of the few busiest commercial spots in the national capital, have been shut for 48 hours for violating COVID-19 norms.

According to reports, the closure of the two markets will begin from 10 pm tonight and remain in effect till 10 pm on July 11.

Also, a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) market in Sector-13 of Rohini has also been shut till July 12 for similar reasons.

Congress slams BJP, says PM Modi govt reduced importance of ED, CBI

It should be noted that the Union Health Ministry has been expressing concerns over the functioning of markets in Delhi and urging people to follow COVID-19 protocols amid the threat of a third COVID wave.

Earlier, in a press conference, the Health Ministry showed pictures of busy markets in Delhi and raised alarm over people blatantly violating the basic COVID-19 guidelines - face masks and social distancing.

Thawarchand Gehlot all set to be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded.

The three new deaths have pushed the toll in the city to 25,011.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths and on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths, according to official figures.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 18:23 [IST]