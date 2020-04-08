  • search
    Covid-19: Chhattisgarh student designs Rs 5,000 robot to attend to patients on behalf of doctors

    Chhattisgarh, 08 Apr: In a bid to prevent doctors and medical staff from getting infected with coronavirus, Yogesh Sahu, a final year engineering student from Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh has built a robot that can be used to attend to patients on behalf of doctors.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    According to a tweet by ANI, Sahu claimed that he built an internet-controlled robot that can be used to attend to patients in place of actual doctors.

    He further stated that the doctors are risking their lives to save people and so he wanted to do something for them which will keep them away from the risk.

    Yogesh Kumar Sahu said he and his two friends built the robot, and it took around Rs 5,000. The robot can be connected directly from the internet and then it can be operated from anywhere. Doctors can interact with the patients through a camera in it, and prescribe medicines.

    "We learnt to make this through YouTube. The fact that I'm electronics & telecommunication student helped too", he added.

    Sahu further added that the specialty of the robot is that one can talk to it. He urged all the state governments and Centre to provide them funds so that they can make more of this robot that can help people, especially doctors and nurses amid this pandemic.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
