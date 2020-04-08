Covid-19: Chhattisgarh student designs Rs 5,000 robot to attend to patients on behalf of doctors

Chhattisgarh, 08 Apr: In a bid to prevent doctors and medical staff from getting infected with coronavirus, Yogesh Sahu, a final year engineering student from Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh has built a robot that can be used to attend to patients on behalf of doctors.

According to a tweet by ANI, Sahu claimed that he built an internet-controlled robot that can be used to attend to patients in place of actual doctors.

I built this with two of my friends. It took us around Rs 5000 to build this. We can connect the robot directly to the internet, it can then be operated from anywhere. Doctors can interact with the patients through the camera in it and give them medicines: Yogesh Kumar Sahu https://t.co/tfF8kDfJ4K — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

He further stated that the doctors are risking their lives to save people and so he wanted to do something for them which will keep them away from the risk.

"We learnt to make this through YouTube. The fact that I'm electronics & telecommunication student helped too", he added.

Sahu further added that the specialty of the robot is that one can talk to it. He urged all the state governments and Centre to provide them funds so that they can make more of this robot that can help people, especially doctors and nurses amid this pandemic.