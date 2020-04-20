COVID-19: Check full list of containment zones in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 20: There would be a limited activity which would be allowed in some parts of the Bengaluru owing to the relaxation of the restrictions after April 20, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karnataka has witnessed over 359 cases according to the data provided by the health ministry. Bengaluru has reported 89 of which 44 have been discharged. 4 deaths have been reported. In view of the high number of cases being reported from Bengaluru, the authorities had identified several hotspots and sealed them off.

A ward was declared as a hotspot if, at least one COVID-19 patient was reported from there in the previous 28 days or the ward has at least 50 people in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa has said that the lockdown relaxations will not be lifted across the state until the midnight of April 21.

Coronavirus hotspots in Bengaluru:

Bommanahalli Zone: 191 Singasandra, 192 Begur

Mahadevapura Zone: 84 Hagadur, 82 Garudacahr Playa, 149 Varthuru, 54 Hudi, 25 Horamavu, 26 Rammurthy Nagar

East Zone: 93 Vasanth Nagar, 20 Ganga Nagar, 49 Lingarajapura, 88 Jeevanbhima Nagar, 18 Radhakrishna Temple, 57 CV Raman Nagar, 62 Ramaswami Palya, 59 Maruthi Sevanagar, 110 Sampangi Ram Nagar.

South Zone: 162 Girinagar, 147 Adugodi, 152 Suddagunte Palya, 179 Shakambari Nagar, 177 JP Nagar, 171 Gurappanapalya, 134 Bapuji Nagar, 124 Hosahalli, 118 Sudham Nagar, 172 Madiwala, 132 Attiguppe, 166 Karisandra

West Zone: 35 Aramane Nagara, 128 Nagarabhavi, 67 Nagapura, 107 Shivanagara, 141 Azad Nagar, 136 Jagjivanramnagar, 80 Subhasnagar

Yelahanka Zone: 6 Thanisandra, 7 Byatarayanapura

Check out the containment strategy and zones here:

