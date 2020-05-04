COVID-19: Central Public Health Teams deployed at 20 districts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: As many as twenty Central Public Health Teams from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

These teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts/cities. The teams shall assist the State Governments.

The teams are being deployed at:

1. Mumbai, Maharashtra

2. Ahmedabad, Gujarat

3. Delhi (South East)

4. Indore, Madhya Pradesh

5. Pune, Maharashtra

6. Jaipur, Rajasthan

7. Thane, Maharashtra

8. Surat, Gujarat

9. Chennai, Tamil Nadu

10. Hyderabad, Telangana

11. Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

12. Jodhpur, Rajasthan

13. Delhi (Central)

14. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

15. Kolkata, West Bengal

16. Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

17. Vadodara, Gujarat

18. Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

19. Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

20. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh