    COVID-19: Central Public Health Teams deployed at 20 districts

    New Delhi, May 04: As many as 20 Central Public Health Teams from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

    These teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts/cities. The teams shall assist the State Governments.

    The teams are being deployed at:

    1. Mumbai, Maharashtra

    2. Ahmedabad, Gujarat

    3. Delhi (South East)

    4. Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    5. Pune, Maharashtra

    6. Jaipur, Rajasthan

    7. Thane, Maharashtra

    8. Surat, Gujarat

    9. Chennai, Tamil Nadu

    10. Hyderabad, Telangana

    11. Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

    12. Jodhpur, Rajasthan

    13. Delhi (Central)

    14. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

    15. Kolkata, West Bengal

    16. Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

    17. Vadodara, Gujarat

    18. Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

    19. Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

    20. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

