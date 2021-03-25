YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 cases: Public celebrations and gatherings disallowed during Ugadi, Holi in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 25: The Karnataka government on Thursday issued an order not allowing public celebrations, gatherings or congregations during the coming festivals like Ugadi, Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Good Friday following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

    Holi

    In an order, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, who is also the State Disaster Management Authority's State Executive Committee Chairperson has directed authorities concerned to ensure that public gatherings and congregations during the upcoming religious festivals not be allowed in public places, including parks, markets and religious places.

    West Bengal elections 2021: Rajnath Singh says Mamata Banerjee took State back to 19th centuryWest Bengal elections 2021: Rajnath Singh says Mamata Banerjee took State back to 19th century

    It has asked the Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP-city civic corporation), Deputy Commissioners, and authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the order and adequately inform and sensitise field functionaries in this regard. The order also warns of action under the Disaster Management Act, IPC and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, against those violating the guidelines.

    Noting that Karnataka is again under threat of COVID-19 spread, the government said it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in coronavirus cases in the state during the last fortnight.

    UP govt issues fresh Covid guidelines ahead of HoliUP govt issues fresh Covid guidelines ahead of Holi

    It is anticipated that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during the coming festivals may pose a considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of COVID-19 cases.

    For the last three consecutive days, the state has been reporting over 2,000 fresh cases of coronavirus.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic holi

    Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 20:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X